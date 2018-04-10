Louth creche issued with closure order over rodent infestation

A Louth creche was ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland after evidence of a rodent infestation was found in a pre-school room, nappy changing area, and baby room last month.

Aladdin's Cave Montessori School and Crèche, which is based on Stoney Lane, Ardee was given a closure order under the FSAI Act or EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations.

The closure order was issued on March 6th 2018 and lifted on March 11th 2018.

Dundalk takeaway, Panda House, with an address on 43 Barrack Street, was also issued with a closure order by the FSAI after evidence of rodent activity was found in their main food preparation area.

A note which appeared on the FSAI's website said:

"Evidence of rodent activity was found in the main food preparation, working and service area posing a risk of contamination to food preparation surfaces, equipment and utensils."

The closure order for Panda House was issued on March 28th 2018 and was lifted on March 31st 2018.