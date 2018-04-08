Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 8 April 2018

The death has occurred of Frances Davis formerly of Lis na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated and loving care of the nurses and staff of Sunhill Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home from 3pm on Sunday with removal at 5pm to The Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for evening prayers at 5.15pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Eddie Campbell of Greyacre Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved son of the late Martha and Gerry and dear brother of Matt, Tommy and Pearse.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters-in-law Pauline, Goretti and Jean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother, Pearse, 47 Fatima Park from 7pm-10pm on Saturday and from 2pm-9pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace

