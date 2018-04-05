TJ to represent Louth at Mr Personality Festival

TJ Matthews from Tullyallen will represent Louth at the 13th Annual Mr Personality Festival which is being organised by Kilkenny Macra na Feirme.

This will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of April in the Springhill Court Hotel. The Festival is again sponsored by Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

TJ is a 22 years old sales representative. He is an active member of his Tullyallen Macra club.

His hobbies and interests include horse riding, swimming, running, quad biking, clay shooting, horse racing, socialising and bike racing. He’s man of many talents. TJ believes he will make a good representative for Louth because he is always involved in organising club activities and he has a positive attitude.

He likes meeting new people and he loves new challenges. He also likes to travel the lengths of the country to different events. The weekend itinerary is as follows – the contestants will arrive at the Springhill Court Hotel at 6 pm with the On-Stage Interviews starting at 9pm. The interviews will be conducted by our new MC for this year Mr Shane O Keefe. This will be followed by music from Hot Fuss and D.J. till late.

TJ will have an early start on Saturday morning with contestant challenges taking place from 10.30 am. After lunch each contestant will be interviewed by the judges.

Then on Saturday evening after photo-call with the sponsors, the Informal Banquet will take place starting at 8 pm. This will be followed by music from Deuces Wild and D.J till late. The Mr. Personality 2018 will be announced at about 12 midnight.

Tickets for the banquet can be booked by contacting Dawn in the Springhill Court Hotel on 056 7721122. This year again is an exclusive offer for Macra members only whereby a weekend afters ticket can be purchased for €20.

Full details are available on our website. On Sunday 22nd April the National Volleyball Finals sponsored by the National Dairy Council will be held in The Watershed Kilkenny, making Kilkenny the place to be this weekend.

Further information is available by contacting Liam Comerford on 0864040682 or www.mrpersonality.ie