Dundalk FC boss Stephen Kenny on hand to launch Marist 5K

St Mary's College, Dundalk were delighted to have Stephen Kenny, Dundalk FC manager, launch its inaugural 5k event in the school last Thursday.

The run will be in the school and it will provide a fun and exciting evening on May 4th at 7pm.

The run is open to all, families, children, runners, joggers, walkers and crawlers

It will take place in the school and the surrounding area, with both starting and finishing lines in the school grounds.

According to the school, the run will be a great opportunity for all participants; be it children who are thinking of coming to the school in the next few years, or indeed adults and past pupils, to see, and run around, our new school building.

There will also be plenty of current teaching staff running and helping out with the event - and even some retired members of staff returning to participate.

It is hoped that this would make a great opportunity for past pupils to organise a class reunion, meet up with each other, some old teachers and even get some exercise too!

The run will cost €20 for adults if registered online before Wednesday the 2nd of May, or €25 on race day. There is a special discounted price for all secondary school students of €10 which can only be made in the school.

Registration forms are available in the school. For this price participants will receive a bespoke medal, goody bag and chipped time race.

There are also technical t-shirts for the 300 participants registered. There are some prizes also for the first three male and first three females across the line, with 1st place in each category winning €150, 2nd €100 and 3rd €50.

There are also prizes for student participants, with categories in both male and female and the first in each student category winning a €60 voucher. The second will receive a €50 voucher and 3rd €40 voucher. There will also be plenty of spot prizes for random finishers on the evening also.

There will be changing facilities and a limited number of car parking available in the school and also a bag drop on the evening of the event. Refreshments and prize givings will take place after the event in the school building.

The school is also running weekly giveaways on their Facebook page, 'Marist 5k Run', which is where further information can be accessed.

It promises to be a great evening for all the family and offers a chance to meet up with old classmates and teachers

Below is the link to the online registration also:

www.register.primoevents.com/ps/event/RunMaristRun2018