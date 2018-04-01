Dunbar House in Dundalk an exceptional house worth viewing

An exceptional detached residence located on St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk has just gone on sale prompting vendors Blue Sky Property to say it is “one of one of the finest town houses to come on the market in many years.”

Dunbar House is a four-bedroom, four bathroom house who’s owners have spared no expense in creating the most luxurious home.

On arrival to the house one is shielded by the wrought iron gated entrance with surrounding ornate railing. The spacious exterior allows for 4-5 parking spaces, detached garage, internal court yard and mature landscaped gardens.

Set out over 3 floors, one enters the property via a traditional double entrance portico with Victorian tiling, leading into an expansive hallway and right up to the bottom of the stunning curved mahogany staircase.

To the left and right of the entrance hallway there are two generous sized reception rooms with feature fireplaces, solid wooden flooring and detailed coving to complete the picture.

To the rear of the property there is a large family kitchen, with the signature John Daly kitchen.

Off the kitchen there is the all year round sun room with the raised glass centre piece which brings light flooding in.

To the rear of the house two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms finished with great detail.

The open plan second floor with its own WC offers up a host of uses. Up until recently this area was used as a gym and games room.

Other features of this house include:

Solid Mahogany Curved Staircase

Solid Brick Construction

Detached Garage

State of the art security system with cctv

Central Vacuum System

John Daly Kitchen and Bathroom

Oil Fired zoned pressurised condensing heating system with back up boiler

Solar Panels

Victorian Tiling

Courtyard Garden

For more information on this property contact Blue Sky Property on 042 9329333.