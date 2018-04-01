Louth’s Breathnach insists on no disruption to service following closure of Dunleer Community Welfare Clinic

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has insisted that there should be no disruption to service following the notification from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection that the Dunleer Community Welfare Clinic will close with immediate effect.

"While I have been assured that there will be a smooth transition and that the Department has notified all users of this service, I will be keeping a close eye on whether this will in fact be the case", said Deputy Breathnach.

"Clinics will be available in Ardee (041) 6853639 and Drogheda (041) 9815272 by appointment.

"Having spoken to the Assistant Manager of Intreo Drogheda, I have been assured that the telephone appointment system works extremely well, and that quite often a problem can be solved over the phone without any need for the person to attend at all".

Deputy Breathnach continued, "I have also been assured that for those service users who may be incapacitated and unable to travel to either Ardee or Drogheda that a Welfare Officer will be available to carry out home visits."

"Many of those using this service are already facing challenges and may not have the means to make a longer journey to access the Community Welfare Officer.

"I will be monitoring the situation for those service users and if this closure is having a very negative impact on them I will raise the matter with the Department on their behalf", concluded Breathnach.