Gardaí investigate stabbing in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a stabbing which took place in the town overnight.

According to LMFM News, a man was stabbed at Fatima Drive in Bellewsbridge, Dundalk at around 3 o'clock this morning.

LMFM reports say the man who is in his mid 30's was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

Reports say Gardaí have preserved the scene for a technical examination.