Deaths in Louth - Sunday 1 April 2018

The death has occurred of Patrick Durnin of Woodland Drive, Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Highfield Healthcare, Dublin on 29th March 2018.

Patrick beloved husband of the late Olive and dear father of Patricia, David and Helen.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken daughters and son, his grandchildren Jennifer, Ruairi, Aislinn, Dearbhla, Liam and Conor, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and by his brothers Syl and Gerard, his sister Marie Donnelly and late sister Jean Mc Parland, his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Helen’s home, 7 Blakely Close, Avenue Rd, Dundalk, from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am to Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11.O’ Clock.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House Private on Monday morning please.

Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Birches Day Care Centre, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Brendan Timoney of Chapel road, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in the Mater Hospital Dublin on 29th March 2018.

Brendan beloved husband of Paula and dear father of Mia and Lidiya.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, mother Mary, father Jim, brother Nick (Perth Australia), sisters Ann Caldwell and Fiona, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.45am to St Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11.O’ Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace