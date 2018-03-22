DkIT Hospitality Department win prestigious DELTA Award

Staff from the Hospitality Department of DkIT were at Dublin's Mansion House last Wednesday (March 21st) to accept a DELTA Award.

The department were one of two DkIT department nominated for the first DELTA (Disciplinary Excellence in Learning Teaching and Assessment) Awards.

The college's Health and Science school also earned a nomination for the sought after accolade but it was Maria Roddy Freyne and Brianain Erraughtwho took to the stage to accept their award.

DkIT's Hospitality Department were the only such department nationwide to receive a nomination. It was shortlisted for it's ‘Embedding Graduate Attributes into all Programmes,’ project.

Speaking last week, Brainain Erraught, Head of the Department of Hospitality said, "To be nominated for a DELTA award is a recognition of work that has gone on in the department particularly in the last five years."

"One of the things we do to develop graduate attributes is to run the pop-up restaurant. We spoke with the graduates who had done that in previous years about the value they had got from it.

"We have another project where we work with children from a special needs school and we spoke about the value students get from that. That is about developing the softer skills so we did a lot of things with value to our graduates outside of the academic arena," she continued.

"We are the only hospitality department from around the country selected for the short list which is a huge accolade in itself.”

The awards were presented by the Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, T.D.

The Hospitality Department at DkIT offers courses such as Event Management, Hospitality Management, Culinary Arts, Hospitality Operations and more.