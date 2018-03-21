Holders Dundalk begin EA Sports Cup defence in Inchicore

Dundalk will begin the defence of their EA Sports Cup with a trip to Richmond Park in the second round of the competition, after Stephen Kenny's side were drawn to face 2016 winners St Patrick's Athletic.

The draw took place at FAI HQ in Abbotstown on Wednesday afternoon and has paired the Lilywhites up against Liam Buckley's Saints.

The tie is scheduled to take place on Easter Monday, April 2nd - just three weeks after Dundalk's last trip to Inchicore when they failed to find the net in a scoreless draw.

Dundalk beat UCD, Waterford and Galway United en route to last year's final when they easily overcame Shamrock Rovers 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium. All three final goalscorers - David McMillan, Patrick McEleney and Thomas Stewart have all since left Oriel Park.

St Pats beat Dundalk 1-0 after extra time the last time the sides met in the competition, also in the second round as Pats won the Cup two years ago.

Elsewhere in today's draw, Finn Harps will face Derry in a North West clash while Galway play Sligo and the winner of Waterford's clash with U.C.C will play Cork City.

A number of first round matches have yet to be played after postponements earlier in the month.

Second round draw in full:

Limerick vs Cobh Ramblers

Waterford/U.C.C vs Cork City

Finn Harps vs Derry City

Galway United vs Sligo Rovers

St Patrick's Athletic vs Dundalk

Bohemians/Caninteely vs Athlone Town/U.C.D

Shamrock Rovers vs Longford Town

Bray Wanderers/Shelbourne vs St Mochtas/Drogheda United