Cow-abunga! St Vincent's girls await Beef comp result

Two teams of students from St Vincent's Secondary School in Dundalk are awaiting news over whether they've been selected as one of five new schools to win five new calves to rear as part of the 2018 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition.

The two three student groups from St Vincent's - Jennifer Meegan, Chloe Whelan & Eimear King and Niamh Reade, Aine Craven and Jackie Brennan - are among 28 groups who exhibited their project ideas for Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools competition to a panel of judges at last week's event at Croke Park.

Organised by the Irish Angus Producer Group, Ardee-based beef processors ABP and Kepak, the initiative challenges students to rear five Irish Angus Cross calves for 18 months under their slaughter - all as part of their Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science project.

The girls from St Vincents are hoping to be selected as one of five teams who have demonstrated the best understanding of the project. If they are to win, they will be presented with their five calves at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore in September.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, the TY students Agri Science teacher Sarah Hunt said they were "hoping to hear by the end of the week." Each group of students had at least one member from farming backgrounds and if either team are victorious, the calves will be reared on site at their family farms.

"One of the groups had to promote Certified Irish Angus Beef. They worked with Tesco and did lots of YouTube videos. The other group had two girls from farming backgrounds and they held Farmers Info Days.

Ms Hart added, "They also went on an interview stage in Mullingar in January where they sat down and talked about what they wanted to do and presented their work, also. They found that quite daunting."

After the Croke Park event which took place on Thursday March 15th, the organisers are currently in the process of selecting five schools from the shortlist of 28. The judges included representatives from Bord Bia, The Irish Farmers Journal, ABP, Kepak, National Ploughing Association, Tesco Ireland and a number of full-time farmers.

This year is the second year that St Vincent's have entered teams in the competition, but they hope to win for the first time.