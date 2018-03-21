DkIT bags two prestigious Delta Award nominations

DkIT’s School of Health & Science and the Department of Hospitality have both been shortlisted for prestigious DELTA (Disciplinary Excellence in Learning Teaching and Assessment) awards.

Representatives from both departments will be present at Dublin's Mansion House on Wednesday evening (March 21st) with Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor on hand to hand out awards to the winners.

Only 38% of all submissions to the awards have been shortlisted, meaning Dundalk IT have done superbly well to bag two nominations.

"The fact that DkIT has been shortlisted for two awards is really significant,” Dr. Edel Healy, Head of the School of Health & Science said.

"I think securing two nominations reflects the work of the Centre for Learning and Teaching (CELT) here in DkIT and the culture that we have nourished.

The School of Health and Science have been shortlisted off the back of their 'Embedding a culture of learning and teaching scholarship within the School of Health and Science, Dundalk Institute of Technology' project.

"In our School of Health and Science we have very practically focused degrees and we used the opportunity the awards presented to showcase what we are doing," Dr Healy continued.

"We also wanted to look at how well we are bridging the gap between the two disciplines and how it is leading to excellence in how we are teaching our students.”

Regardless of whether tonight sees them come away with the award Dr Healy recognises that being shortlisted is a big filip to their work.

“Even if we don’t get it, it is an opportunity to reflect on what we have done really well and then we will try and figure out why we didn’t get it and try and improve on it," she said.

DkIT's Hospitality Department are the only such department nationwide to receive a nomination. It has been shortlisted for it's ‘Embedding Graduate Attributes into all Programmes,’ project.

Brainain Erraught, Head of the Department of Hospitality commented, "To be nominated for a DELTA award is a recognition of work that has gone on in the department particularly in the last five years."

"One of the things we do to develop graduate attributes is to run the pop-up restaurant. We spoke with the graduates who had done that in previous years about the value they had got from it.

“We have another project where we work with children from a special needs school and we spoke about the value students get from that. That is about developing the softer skills so we did a lot of things with value to our graduates outside of the academic arena," he continued.

"We are the only hospitality department from around the country selected for the short list which is a huge accolade in itself."

Dr. Moira Maguire, Head of the Centre for Learning & Teaching at DkIT praised both departments for their acheivement.

"We are very proud that our colleagues in the School of Health and Science and the Department of Hospitality have been shortlisted by the National Forum for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning for the prestigious DELTA awards," she said. "They are two of only 18 teams shortlisted nationally. It is wonderful to see their significant achievements in enhancing learning recognised and celebrated in this way.”