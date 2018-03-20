Heritage and tourism officers recognised by Fáilte Ireland

Louth County Council's Brendan McSherry and Brian Walsh and Sinead Roche from Dundalk's Tourist Office were amongst the winners last week as Fáilte Ireland’s recognised those involved in regional tourism and revenue management programmes.

Held at the Johnstown Estate Hotel in Enfield, Co. Meath, the awards saw certificates issued to over 40 local authority and tourism staff from across the region for the successful completion of the regional tourism management and the visitor attraction revenue management programmes.

Both programmes focus on helping local authorities and local tourism providers to find new ways to drive tourism growth in Ireland’s Ancient East and diversify the tourism offering to attract more overseas visitors from across Europe and beyond.

The three locally-based staff were presented with their certificates by Jenny De Saulles, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East at Fáilte Ireland.

Having previously held positions at South Tipperary and Kerry county councils, McSherry has been Louth CoCo's Heritage Officer since 2005. Brian Walsh is the Louth County Musuem Curator, with the venue having first opened in 1994.

Roche, a Dundalk native who holds a degree in Travel and & Tourism Management, has been new Tourist Officer in Dundalk since October 2012.