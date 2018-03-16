11 men appear in Drogheda District Court in relation to Jenkinstown cigarette factory

Eleven men have appeared before Drogheda District Court and were charged in relation to the large-scale cigarette factory operating in Jenkinstown.

The 11 Eastern European nationals, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested on Friday morning following a raid at the factory on Thursday.

All 11 men are facing the same two charges contrary to the 2005 Finance Act.

Drogheda District court heard that 25 million cigarettes were recovered from the premises. They had an estimated value of €57m which represented a loss of €45 million to the exchequer.

Barrister Irene Sands represented seven of the 11 accused - none of whom made applications for bail.

All seven men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 22 March.

Solicitor Barry Callan represented two of the accused. They did not make bail applications.

Solicitor Roisin Courtney applied for bail for another two of the men.