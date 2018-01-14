Dundalk man in top five on Ireland’s 2018 Rich List

The Sunday Independent Rich List 2018 has been published today, and it reveals a Dundalk man is one of the top five wealthiest in the country.

Dr. Pearse Lyons, founder and president of American animal nutrition business Alltech, who was born and raised in Dundalk, is fifth on this year’s rich list along with his family.

The family’s total wealth, according to the Sunday Independent Rich List is estimated to be €3.5 billion.

Born and raised in Dundalk, Dr Lyons graduated with a first class honours degree in Biochemistry.

While at college, he worked in Harp Lager in Dundalk and later graduated with a Master of Science in Brewing Science, from the British School of Malting and Brewing (now the School of Biochemistry), University of Birmingham in 1968. He received a PhD in Biochemistry in 1971.

Dr Lyons' work led him to Kentucky in 1976, where in 1980 he founded scientific research company Alltech with the aim of improving the health and performance of people, animals and plants.

While Alltech is an American company, Dr. Lyons recognises his drive and passion to succeed began at home in Ireland.

Speaking last year, when he was awarded the St Patrick’s Day medal by the Taoiseach to recognise his contribution to science, Dr Lyons had this to say:

"While my business is global, my passion for biochemistry and entrepreneurship started at home in Ireland.

"As a company, we still have very close links to Ireland with one of our three biosciences research centres based in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

“Science and technology play a very important part in my company's success and all of the Alltech team work to innovate every day.

"We strive to put scientific research at the core of our business and to use that research to drive our success at home and abroad."