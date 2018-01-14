Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 14 January 2018

The death has occurred of Oliver Murphy of Mullaharlin Park, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved father of Kevin, Anthony, Emma, Daniel and Kate.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Angela and Sarah, Emma's partner Ricky, grandchildren Charley, Oliver, Ruby, Hermione, Shannon, Evie, Paul, Katelyn, Jack and Sarah, brother John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Maryanne, brothers Thomas (Don), Billy, Joe, Andy, Danny and sisters Mollie, Aggie, Margaret and Kathleen.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home from 1pm-8pm on Saturday and from 2pm on Sunday, with removal at 5.45pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving at 6.30.

Funeral on Monday after Mass at 11am to Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

May he Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Tony (Cooper) Richardson of Bohernamoe, Ardee, Louth

On 12th January 2018, suddenly at his sister Mary Mackin's residence Campbells Park.

Tony will be sadly missed by his sister Mary, brother Jimmy, nephews Jason and Alan, grand-nephews Callum and Arron, brother-in-law Jim, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Finlay's Funeral Home, Ardee on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm and on Sunday from 1pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10:45am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Old St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardee.

Family Flowers Only Please

Donations if desired to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Ned Stokes of O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 13th January 2018, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Ned beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Eddie, Paddy, John, Mary, Julia and Valerie.

Predeceased by his sons Michael, Kieran and Andrew, parents Michael and Nanny, grand-daughters Susan and Kenzie, brother Michael, sister Julia.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons and daughters in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family circle, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later

May his soul Rest In Peace.



The death has occurred of Paddy Doogan of Crescent Two, Muirhevnamor and formerly of The Lisdoo, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 11th January 2018, peacefully at Our lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Brigid and brother Bernard. Paddy will be very sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Crescent Two, Muirhevnamor, from noon to 9pm Saturday and Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40 am to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk (via) The Lisdoo.

May He Rest In Peace

