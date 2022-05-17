Golf legend reveals he turned down $100 million offer to be face of Saudi-backed tour

Jack Nicklaus has revealed that he was offered in excess of $100m by the organisers of the LIV Golf Invitational Series to be the face of the breakaway Saudi-backed tour.
The 18-time major winner said in a story with Fire Pit Collective that the series tried to tempt the golf legend to the new tour with a sensational offer but Nicklaus 'turned it down' to 'stay with the PGA Tour'.
Nicklaus said: "I was offered something in excess of $100m by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one Greg is doing.
"I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing.
"I said, 'Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.'"
Greg Norman has been serving as the face of the LIV Golf Invitational, which will hold its inaugural event from June 9-11.
