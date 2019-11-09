Louth LGFA
REVEALED | Louth LGFA Divisions One, Two and Three teams of the year
DIVISION ONE
1. Una Pearson (St. Bride's)
2. Aisling Foley (Newtown Blues)
3. Dearbhla O'Connor (St. Mochta's)
4. Lisa McCarragher (Cooley Kickhams)
5. Aine Lynch (Geraldines)
6. Lauren McFaul (Geraldines)
7. Alana Dowling (St. Kevin's)
8. Katelyn Quinn (Cooley Kickhams)
9. Rachel McNally (Stabannon Parnells)
10. Lauren Boyle (Cooley Kickhams)
11. Rebecca Carr (Geraldines)
12. Lauren Kieran (St. Mochta's)
13. Hazel Haughney (St. Fechin's)
14. Niamh Rice (Cooley Kickhams)
15. Hayley McDonnell (St. Fechin's)
DIVISION TWO
1. Annemarie Breen (Naomh Fionnbarra)
2. Shannen McLaughlin (Clan na Gael)
3. Irene Noone (Glen Emmets)
4. Elaine Weldon (Glyde Rangers)
5. Ellis Briggs (Dreadnots)
6. Anna Whyte (St. Patrick's)
7. Aoife Halligan (Roche Emmets)
8. Aine Breen (St. Patrick's)
9. Louise Byrne (Roche Emmets)
10. Aisling O'Connor (Geraldines)
11. Kate Flood (St. Patrick's)
12. Ashling O'Doherty (St. Patrick's)
13. Amy Grant (Naomh Fionnbarra)
14. Seona Halligan (Roche Emmets)
15. Ciara Woods (Clan na Gael)
Division 3
1: Sinead Rice (Cooley Kickham's)
2: Katie Moore (O'Raghaillaighs/Plunketts) 3: Kaitlyn O'Reilly (O'Raghaillaighs/Punketts) 4: Ellie Mullane Carroll (St.Marys)
5: Abbi Sheridan (Hunterstown Rover's) 6: Sinead Woods (Kilkerley Emmett's) 7: Leah Hoey (Kilkerley Emmett's)
8: Ciara Quinn (Cooley Kickham's) 9: Ellen Carolan (St. Mary's)
10: Cliona O'Connor (Nh.Martin) 11: Jade McKeown (Kilkerley Emmett's) 12: Meg Ferguson (Cooley Kickham's)
13: Kaylin Nugent (Newtown Blues) 14: Rita O'Brien (Cooley Kickham's) 15: Ciera Lennon , (Kilkerley Emmett's)
