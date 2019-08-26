Callan to the fore as Lannléire hold off spirited Wolfe Tones in JFC struggle

Anglo Printers JFC quarter-final

Lannléire 1-11 Wolfe Tones 1-9

Lannléire booked their place in the semi-final of the Louth Junior Football Championship, but only after being made to fight all the way by Wolfe Tones at Stabannon on Friday night.

Wolfe Tones got the first three points of the opening half, but by the end of the first quarter their lead was cancelled with Lannléire points from Niall Lennon, Paul Doyle and Paul Callan. Chris Cudden and Callan exchanged scores as the teams went in level at 0-4 apiece.

Each team registered two scores each in the opening minutes of the second half, before the game was delayed for 20 minutes due to an injury to Tones ’keeper Johnny Lynch.

A goal from Callan helped Lannléire move five points clear when play resumed, but Tones hit back to within a point after Paddy Fanning hit the net, and even moved 1-9 to 1-8 ahead.

However, Lannléire finished strongly, with late scores from Bob Murphy and Killian Gregory.

Lannléire: Liam Callan; Jason Torris, Paul McGeough, Caoimhín Maher; Gary Monaghan, Brendan McEvoy, Paul Doyle (0-1); Briain McGuinness, Pierce Hawkins; Killian Gregory (0-2), Niall Lennon, Mark Dunne; Colin Murphy (0-3), Bob Murphy (0-1), Paul Callan (1-4)

Subs: Ian Mulroy for Maher; Alan Murphy for Lennon; Laurence McEntee for McEvoy

Wolfe Tones: Johnny Lynch; Tadgh Rock, Graham Fanning, Alan Fanning; Cathal Bergin, Niall Smith, Marc Lugoye; Mark Healy, Dean Haggins; Gareth Cooney (0-1), Eoghan O’Shea, Sam Kelly; Jordan Duffy (0-2), Darren Weldon (0-4), Chris Cudden (0-1)

Subs: Adam Gartland for Lynch, Paul Fleming (0-1) for Haggins, Patrick Fanning (1-0) for Bergin

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley)