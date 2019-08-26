Glen Emmets' mid-game spurt condemns Barrs to IFC relegation play-off

CTI Business Solutions IFC relegation semi-final

Glen Emmets 3-12 Naomh Fionnbarra 0-10

Glen Emmets secured their intermediate championship after scoring an 11-point victory over Naomh Fionnbarra in Stabannon on Friday night.

Goals from Stephen Healy, Seán Byrne and James Butler in a devastating nine-minute spell either side of the break proved decisive as the Tullyallen men secured another season at the middle grade.

It was a disappointing outcome for a Barrs side who had no answer in the second half and as a result they will face Young Irelands in the play-off final bidding to avoid a junior return.

Byrne got Emmets off the mark, but the Barrs hit the next six points to take control. The Tullyallen side regained the upper hand in the second quarter and points from Andrew Mooney, Keelan O’Neill and Butler had them ahead by 0-7 to 0-6. Deep into injury-time they were given a huge boost when Healy struck the first goal.

Emmets pressed home their advantage in the opening minutes of the second half as goals from Byrne and Butler put them in command and their lead was never seriously threatened thereafter.

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Chris Garvey, Tom Grimes, Keith Boylan; David Bracken (0-1), Sam Kelly, Stephen Healy (1-0); Ronan Grufferty, Andrew Mooney (0-3); James Butler (1-4), Keith Lynch, Keelan O’Neill (0-2); Seán Byrne (1-1), Jamie Gilkes, Mark Garvey

Subs: Ian Cusack for Healy, Isaac Walsh (0-1) for Lynch, Robbie Byrne for Byrne, Jamie Farnan for Garvey

Naomh Fionnbarra: Matthew O’Reilly; Hugh McGrane, Colin McGrane, Kalem Regan; Bryan Sharkey, Hugh Osborne, Chris McGlynn (0-1); John Doyle, Darren McConnon; Ciarán Markey (0-1), Conor Osborne, Adam Hanratty; Oisín McGee (0-3), Pádraig Butterly (0-4), Bernard Osborne (0-1)

Subs: William Woods for B Osborne, James Butterly for McGrane, Máirtín Murphy for McConnon, Niall Woods for McGlynn

Referee: Anthony Briscoe (Stabannon Parnells)