PREVIEWS | Mary's looking for first SFC win since 2016, vs O'Ragh's, as Jocks begin against Joe's

O’RAGHALLAIGH’S VS ARDEE ST. MARY’S

Dunleer - Sunday, July 14 - 6pm

Without a championship victory since accounting for Dreadnots in the 2016 semi-final, Ardee St. Mary’s can put to an end that disappointing record against an O’Raghallaigh’s side who they comprehensively accounted for in the league.

The teams are at either end of the Division One standings and their championship ambitions are contrasting, too. Whereas Mary’s will look to contend towards the latter stages, safety is the name of the game for O’Raghallaigh’s

VERDICT: Mary’s

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN VS ST. JOSEPH’S

Dunleer - Sunday, July 14 - 7:30pm

The final fixture of the opening weekend has a straight-forward look to it, with Joe Ward contenders Naomh Máirtín expected to get their latest competition assault off to an ideal start.

Joe’s did well to reach the knockout stages last year, having been semi-finalists in 2017, but they face their stiffest group opponents since returning to the senior grade this year, in The Jocks and Geraldines.

Expect the Monasterboice men to get underway convincingly.

VERDICT: Jocks