The Clermont in Blackrock officially opens its doors

The Clermont, in the heart of the town of Blackrock Co. Louth, has officially opened its doors. The restaurant, which is located on Main Street and overlooking the Irish Sea, offers patrons two unique dining experiences and a modern café bar.

The property, which was formerly the Clermont Arms Hotel and the Swan Hotel, was purchased in 2019. After a five month renovation, the Clermont was revamped to encompass a seaside café bar and restaurant with a Mediterranean-style bistro, fine dining restaurant centered around Ireland’s finest sustainable Angus beef and a private dining and meeting room. The property covers 9,000sq/ft. and includes a garden area and private customer carpark.

The restaurant has created 30 new jobs in Blackrock and the team is led by Operations Director Ken Nolan and Head Chef Dave Murray.

Conveniently located at the half-way point between Dublin and Belfast, and close to the M1 motorway, the Clermont aims to offer diners a broad choice from casual dining, a relaxing coffee, to a top-end culinary experience. The restaurant will serve the locality, Dublin and Newry.

Operations Director Ken Nolan said: “The concept behind the revamp of the Clermont was to design a venue that combined affordable family friendly food, a relaxed café bar serving fine wine, craft cocktails and coffee, and a fine dining area for couples, groups and corporates. At the Clermont, we pride ourselves on offering premier cuisine and quality service in beautiful surroundings by the seaside.”

The signature beef dishes at the Clermont come from supplier Bellingham Farms, which affords Chef Dave Murray access to the multi-award-winning Irish Angus Beef.

Head Chef Dave Murray said: “The main aim for us with the menu at the Clermont was to develop innovative dishes, while offering something for everyone. The ‘main event’ of the menus is our award winning Bellingham beef, which is 100% Angus, grass fed and grain finished just a few kilometres away from the restaurant. While we are known for our beef, the diverse menu features a range of carefully selected contemporary and classic seafood, vegetarian and poultry options.”

The Clermont has a separate café bar, with a full bar license and screening of all major sporting events, an all-day Bistro and a fine dining offering, which is hosted in the Chairman’s Room.