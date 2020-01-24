Peter Fitzpatrick (Independent) - Louth Constituency

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Louth when the election campaign officially gets under way?

1. Reinstatement of full services to Louth County Hospital. 2. Improve resources to tackle the housing crisis. 3. Safeguarding the region from any negative effects of Brexit 4. More supports for job creation in the region. 5. Climate Change and protecting the future for our kids and future generations. 6. Mental Health Services particularly for the younger generations. 7. A proper broadband infrastructure for rural areas.

What should be the key local priorities for the Louth/Meath East constituency in the next Dail?

1. More supports for healthcare in the region in particular primary care supports 2. More foreign direct investment to bring sustainable jobs to the constituency. 3. More supports for local businesses who may be affected by Brexit. 4. More supports to build the houses needed to reduce the waiting time for those on the housing lost.

Why should people vote for you?

Louth and East Meath needs a strong independent TD who will represent them in an honest and transparent manner. I feel I have proven over the last two Dail terms that I work hard on behalf of the constituency and bring real results to the region. As an Independent I will not be tied to a party position.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Without a doubt it would be to reinstate full services to the Louth County Hospital. Successive Fianna Fail and Fine Gael governments have continued to neglect the hospital despite the many promises they have made.

Who will top the poll in the Louth/Meath East constituency?

It is between Declan Breathnach, Fergus O’Dowd and Imelda Munster. Regardless of who tops the poll, the above 3 candidates are certain to get elected. I will be in a battle for the final seat and I sincerely hope the voters in the constituency will see the benefit of a local Independent candidate who can represent them without the dominating influence of a political party.