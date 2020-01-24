Mark Dearey (Green Party) - Louth Constituency

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Louth when the election campaign officially gets under way?

Housing, health care, public services especially public transport, climate emergency, Brexit and NI and the state of politics in Ireland.

What should be the key local priorities for the Louth/Meath East constituency in the next Dail?

Public and rental housing supply and rental costs, effective action locally on climate emergency, improving the quality of local Government. Renewing our town centres, the future status of DkIT, local food farming and forestry and ensuring that all communities feel valued and cared for.

Why should people vote for you?

I want to help make a healthier society and more respectful culture. When everyone is valued and respected, we are all the better for it. When people are forgotten or left behind, we all suffer.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Always beware of the hypothetical question! BUT.... Globally , to outlaw data mining and surveillance capitalism. Nationally, Ireland/EU to be carbon neutral by 2030/35. Locally, affordable housing for all and a brilliant busy town centre.

Who will top the poll in the Louth/Meath East constituency?

We won't have long to find out.