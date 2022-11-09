Irish Water advise of water disruption outside Dundalk this evening

Irish Water have advised that due to planned pump installation works, customers in Dunbin and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and /or water outages for short periods on Wednesday 9th November 2022 and Thrusday 10th November 2022 between 9.00pm and 12.00 pm.
Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
