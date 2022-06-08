Search

08 Jun 2022

Dundalk Institute celebrate Cell Explorers 10-year anniversary

Dundalk Institute celebrate Cell Explorers 10-year anniversary

Payton Mason-Kenny and Lily Belle McKeon-Stowe

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jun 2022 5:30 PM

Lectures from Dundalk Institute of Technology said they were delighted to join their national colleagues and collaborators in NUIG Galway to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Cell EXPLORERS initiative which brings hands-on science to primary schools all over the country.

Cell EXPLORERS was started in Galway University as a pilot outreach project in February 2012 by Dr. Muriel Grenon, a research scientist in the School of Natural Sciences, in collaboration with Barry McGuire, a 5th class teacher at Galway Educate Together NS.

Dundalk Municipal District elects new Cathaoirleach

Dundalk Municipal District Annual Meeting

Louth councillor welcomes news that Narrow Water Bridge work to commence next year

Louth County Council go to tender on Narrow Water Bridge project

The initiative over the years has spread its wings from its initial inception in Galway and has grown to a national network with 15 partner institutes across Ireland.

The Cell EXPLORERS in DkIT team was one of the first partner institutes to join the network and was established in June 2016.

This team is coordinated by Dr. Suzanne Linnane and Dr. Caroline Gilleran Stephens from the Centre for Freshwater and Environmental Studies at DkIT.

The Cell EXPLORERS DkIT team is made up of both staff and enthusiastic undergraduate students from Environmental, Agriculture, Bioscience and Pharmaceutical Sciences courses in DkIT.

Their students have a passion for communicating their love of science to young children and are excited by the occasion to interact with primary school children and inspire the next generation of Irish scientists. In 2019, the programme received the Outstanding Contribution to Science Communication award by Science Foundation Ireland.

Director General of Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Prof. Philip Nolan said: "Thank you for making a real difference to our society and the growth of the research community in Ireland.

“By acting as authentic role models and sharing your excitement in research and innovation, you are helping to engage our young people, so that they maintain an interest in science and consider pursuing a career in research.”

Dr Caroline Gilleran said: "The students and I absolutely love being part of the Cell EXPLORERS initiative. It’s an amazing and fun opportunity to be able to bring science to primary school classrooms and to see how excited young children can be about science."

Paul Carolan, ICT Coordinator & Learning Support Teacher, Aston Village ETNS, Drogheda said: "In 2018 we were delighted to be invited by Caroline to attend the Cell Explorers DNA workshops at DKIT and then during Covid, we received the DNA in a Box kits which we used here ourselves to deliver the workshops to our 5th year classes.

"The kits were fantastic, down to the finest details of lesson planning and the prepared resources.

"Our students and teachers found the workshops to be a fantastic learning experience and great fun too.

"The experiences that opportunities such as this give to our young people, are invaluable and for many students, become one of the stand-out, memorable days of their early education.

"Providing them with access to real scientists, real equipment and tangible experiment results that they can take home to report on, not to mention the wonderful opportunity we had at the time to visit a 3rd level college and see what learning looks like in that context, is in effect, the 'planting of the seed' we aim to achieve as educators to encourage more students into the STEM disciplines of study and employment."

Last year, despite the challenges of a global pandemic the DkIT Cell Explorers team were able to provide 22 boxes to 13 schools in Louth, Cavan and Meath.

This gave 670 children the opportunity to extract DNA from bananas and to gain a glimpse into the life of a molecular biologist. If you would like a Cell Explorer Scientist to visit your primary school please get in touch. www.dkit.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media