Calls for roundabout at McEntee Ave junction in Dundalk

Dundalk councillor, Sean Kelly, enquired at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting about the possibility of turning the junction of McEntee Avenue and the Carrickmacross Road into a roundabout or to change it in some way because of the traffic build ups that occur there.

Cllr Kelly also referred to vegetation growing at the junction that was blocking the view of drivers approaching it and asked that if a roundabout couldn't be installed at the junction, could something be done about the vegetation.

Cathaoirleach Maria interjected to say that she herself had written to the Executive on the junction. Cllr Conor Keelan also added his support for action to be taken at the junction.

In response Senior Executive Engineer Frank Magee, told the meeting that the location would not be suitable for a roundabout, for reasons including the extensive works that would be required to install a roundabout at such a location. He did add however that the vegetation that was obstructing visibility could be looked at and would engage with Operations on the matter.