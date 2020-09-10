Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, September 10 2020

The death has occurred of Eamon Stokes, Dunleer, Louth

The death has occurred on September 9th of Eamon Stokes, Cliven, Dunleer, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Eamon, beloved husband of Ann (née Hoey) and loving father of Sharon, Sandra and Colm. Predeceased by his daughter Lorraine.

Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Niall and Neil, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandchildren Rebecca, Keith, Nathan, Stephen, Patrick, Abigail, Daniel and Ruby, sister Rita (Daly), sisters-in-law Sarah and Margaret, brothers-in-law Tommy and John, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

A private family Funeral for Eamon will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.House private on Saturday morning please. May he Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Jack McCabe, The Lane, Dromiskin

Formerly Oakland Park, Jack died peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family on September 9.

Beloved husband of his adored late wife Maura (nee Geraghty), son of the late John and Margaret McCabe (Railway Terrace), much loved father to Paul, Dermot, Linda and Tracy and dear brother to Madge and the late Maureen, May, Bridie and Esther. His loss will be deeply and sincerely regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren Barry, Paula and Millie, daughters-in-law Angela and Ann, sons-in-law Wesley and Alan, brothers-in-law Gerry, Kevin and Seán, sister-in-law Ann, niece Sandra and her children Dale, Emily and Anna, relatives and friends.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Friday, September 11th, as Jack is brought from Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street to St. Nicholas' Church for Mass at 12.30pm and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care. May He Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of William Birse, Rockfield Court, Hoey’s Lane, Dundalk

Formerly Dundee, Scotland. Peacefully, in the care of his family, at home on September 8. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his loving son David, daughter Mariela, grandchildren Cameron, Marya, Diego and Astor, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, a celebration of William's life will take place in the presence of his family and close friends only. The ceremony will be held in Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street on Friday, September 11th, at 11am. Livestreaming details will be posted on Thursday on RIP.ie. May he Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Kevin Doyle, Christianstown Readypenny, Dundalk

Kevin Doyle,Christianstown, Readpenny, Dundalk died peacefully surrounded by his family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on September 9. Kevin, beloved husband of the late Carmel née Halligan, dear father of Martin, David and Linda, grandad of Cassie, Andrea and Alicia and brother of Carmel, Clare, Kitty, Gerry and the late Vera and Nancy. Kevin will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Barry Rogers, Martin's partner Gillian, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

His cortège will leave his daughter Linda’s home at 1.30pm on Friday to St Michael’s Church, Darver arriving for Mass at 2pm. Due to current government guidelines. Kevin’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv. May he Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Moninne Ward (née Gernon), Wolfe Tone Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the loving care of her family, at her daughter’s home. Beloved wife of Patrick, much loved mother of Ellen O’Reilly and Gavin O’Rourke, adored nanny to Christopher, Katie and Naoise and dear sister to Mary, Rosie, Kathleen, Nuala, Bernadette, Jane, John, Jimmy and the late Patsy and Bridie. Her loss will be deeply and sincerely regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son, son-in-law Gavin, daughter-in-law Evita, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, Patrick’s sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Tuesday evening as Moninne is brought from Quinn's Funeral Home (6pm), via her home in Wolfe Tone Terrace (6.10) and Thomastown Cross (6.20), to her daughter’s home in Ballyoran, Louth Village and on Thursday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth for Mass at 11am.

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Moninne’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only. The Mass can be viewed by following this link:https://www.youtube.com/user/Finnegandvd (click the ‘live’ icon).

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to theNorth Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation. May She Rest in Peace





The death has occurred of Maisie Philips, Bridge Street, Dundalk, Louth

Late of PJ Carrolls. Peacefully at the age of 93 in the kind and gentle care of the staff at the Louth County Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late George & Julia, Maisie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her dear cousins in Belfast, and the wonderful large circle of friends, neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

Maisie’s Funeral will take place on Friday morning in St. Nicholas' Church at 11 o’clock Funeral Mass attended by family and close friends.May She Rest In Peace

T he death has occurred of Patrica McElroy (née Woods),6 Clooneevan, Clermont, Haggardstown, Louth

The death has occurred of Patricia McElroy (née Woods) peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia, dear daughter of Marie and Jonny Woods Christianstown, Darver. Beloved wife of Kevin much loved mother of Rachel, Michelle, Chloe and Kayleigh, sadly missed by brothers Brendan,Thomas and Seán sisters Ann, Sinéad, Josie and Edel, Predeceased by sister Olivea. Deeply regretted by all her relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday morning via old Dublin Road to St Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for 11am Funeral Mass burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Darver. Funeral May be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown. May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Matthew Mc Cabe, England and late of Ardagh, Kingscourt, Meath / Dundalk, Louth

The death has occurred of Matthew Mc Cabe, England and late of Ardagh, Kingscourt and Readypenny, Dundalk. Son of Kitty and the late Matt Mc Cabe, Readypenny and England.Matthew’s funeral will take place in London on 11th September at 1pm. Link: Obitus-Webcast for Matthew Mc Cabe-R.I.P.



The death has occurred of Declan Finegan, Ballybailie, Ardee

Declan Finegan, Ballybailie, Ardee, died peacefully on 7th September at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Declan will be sadly missed by his loving family daughter Rachel, sons David and Stephen, grandchildren Meghan, Diego and Jake, brothers Ray, Sean and Ken, sisters Noreen and Marion, son-in-law Eoghan, daughter-in-law Karen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.May He Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Beda Markey (née English), St. Fursey’s Terrace,, Blackrock

Beda Markey née English, St Fursey’s Terrace, Blackrock, Co Louth died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 7th September 2020. Beda, much loved wife of the late Pat, dear mother of Patrick, Finbarr and Pauline and granny of Eileen, Emer, Patrick, Alannah and Caitlín and sister of May Murtagh and late Patsy, William, Michael, Joseph.

Beda will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughter in law Lucille, son in law Mark, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her cortège will leave her home at 1.40pm on Thursday to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm. Due to current government guidelines. Beda’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown.

May She Rest In Peace.