Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday September 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Moninne Ward (née Gernon), Wolfe Tone Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the loving care of her family, at her daughter’s home. Beloved wife of Patrick, much loved mother of Ellen O’Reilly and Gavin O’Rourke, adored nanny to Christopher, Katie and Naoise and dear sister to Mary, Rosie, Kathleen, Nuala, Bernadette, Jane, John, Jimmy and the late Patsy and Bridie. Her loss will be deeply and sincerely regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son, son-in-law Gavin, daughter-in-law Evita, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, Patrick’s sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Tuesday evening as Moninne is brought from Quinn's Funeral Home (6pm), via her home in Wolfe Tone Terrace (6.10) and Thomastown Cross (6.20), to her daughter’s home in Ballyoran, Louth Village and on Thursday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth for Mass at 11am.

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Moninne’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only. The Mass can be viewed by following this link:https://www.youtube.com/user/Finnegandvd (click the ‘live’ icon).

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to theNorth Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation

May She Rest in Peace





The death has occurred of Maisie Philips, Bridge Street, Dundalk, Louth

Late of PJ Carrolls. Peacefully at the age of 93 in the kind and gentle care of the staff at the Louth County Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late George & Julia, Maisie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her dear cousins in Belfast, and the wonderful large circle of friends, neighbours and by all who knew and loved her.

Maisie’s Funeral will take place on Friday morning in St. Nicholas' Church at 11 o’clock Funeral Mass attended by family and close friends.



May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrica McElroy (née Woods),6 Clooneevan, Clermont, Haggardstown, Louth

The death has occurred of Patricia McElroy (née Woods) peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia, dear daughter of Marie and Jonny Woods Christianstown, Darver. Beloved wife of Kevin much loved mother of Rachel, Michelle, Chloe and Kayleigh, sadly missed by brothers Brendan,Thomas and Seán sisters Ann, Sinéad, Josie and Edel, Predeceased by sister Olivea. Deeply regretted by all her relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday morning via old Dublin Road to St Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for 11am Funeral Mass burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Darver. Funeral May be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown



May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Matthew Mc Cabe, England and late of Ardagh, Kingscourt, Meath / Dundalk, Louth

The death has occurred of Matthew Mc Cabe, England and late of Ardagh, Kingscourt and Readypenny, Dundalk. Son of Kitty and the late Matt Mc Cabe, Readypenny and England.Matthew’s funeral will take place in London on 11th September at 1pm. Link: Obitus-Webcast for Matthew Mc Cabe-R.I.P.



The death has occurred of Declan Finegan, Ballybailie, Ardee

Declan Finegan, Ballybailie, Ardee, died peacefully on 7th September at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Declan will be sadly missed by his loving family daughter Rachel, sons David and Stephen, grandchildren Meghan, Diego and Jake, brothers Ray, Sean and Ken, sisters Noreen and Marion, son-in-law Eoghan, daughter-in-law Karen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.



May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patsy (Patrick) McHugh, Gorteen, Inniskeen

Patsy (Patrick) McHugh, Gorteen, Inniskeen died peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Sunday September 6. Patsy, beloved son of James and Mary McHugh (Carracloghan). Much loved brother of Kevin and brother-in-law of Theresa. Predeceased by sister Dora Agnew; sadly missed by nephews Kevin and James McHugh. Deeply regretted by all his relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm until 8pm Tuesday, 8th of September, until removal Wednesday morning the 9th to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen via Killaclessy and Carracloghan for 11 am Funeral Mass.Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.House private to family and close friends please.

May he Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Beda Markey (née English), St. Fursey’s Terrace,, Blackrock

Beda Markey née English, St Fursey’s Terrace, Blackrock, Co Louth died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 7th September 2020. Beda, much loved wife of the late Pat, dear mother of Patrick, Finbarr and Pauline and granny of Eileen, Emer, Patrick, Alannah and Caitlín and sister of May Murtagh and late Patsy, William, Michael, Joseph.

Beda will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughter in law Lucille, son in law Mark, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her cortège will leave her home at 1.40pm on Thursday to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm. Due to current government guidelines. Beda’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Pepper (née Kieran), Rathmore, Kilkerely and formerly of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk

Phyllis Pepper (née Kieran) died peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Sunday September 6. Beloved wife of Patrick and dear mother of Paul, John, Sharon, Brian and Fiona. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Josephine, brother Joe. grandson Dáithí, She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers Patsy and Brian, sister Briege, daughters in-law Edwidge, Helena and Hazel, grandchildren, brothers & sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves her residence in Rathmore on Wednesday afternoon at 1.45pm driving to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.



May She Rest In Peace