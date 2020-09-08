Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday September 8 2020

The death has occurred of Patsy (Patrick) McHugh, Gorteen, Inniskeen

Patsy (Patrick) McHugh, Gorteen, Inniskeen died peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Sunday September 6. Patsy, beloved son of James and Mary McHugh (Carracloghan). Much loved brother of Kevin and brother-in-law of Theresa. Predeceased by sister Dora Agnew; sadly missed by nephews Kevin and James McHugh. Deeply regretted by all his relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm until 8pm Tuesday, 8th of September, until removal Wednesday morning the 9th to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen via Killaclessy and Carracloghan for 11 am Funeral Mass.Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.House private to family and close friends please.

May he Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Beda Markey (née English), St. Fursey’s Terrace,, Blackrock

Beda Markey née English, St Fursey’s Terrace, Blackrock, Co Louth died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 7th September 2020. Beda, much loved wife of the late Pat, dear mother of Patrick, Finbarr and Pauline and granny of Eileen, Emer, Patrick, Alannah and Caitlín and sister of May Murtagh and late Patsy, William, Michael, Joseph.

Beda will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughter in law Lucille, son in law Mark, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her cortège will leave her home at 1.40pm on Thursday to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm. Due to current government guidelines. Beda’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Pepper (née Kieran), Rathmore, Kilkerely and formerly of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk

Phyllis Pepper (née Kieran) died peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Sunday September 6. Beloved wife of Patrick and dear mother of Paul, John, Sharon, Brian and Fiona. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Josephine, brother Joe. grandson Dáithí, She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers Patsy and Brian, sister Briege, daughters in-law Edwidge, Helena and Hazel, grandchildren, brothers & sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves her residence in Rathmore on Wednesday afternoon at 1.45pm driving to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.



May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John O’Riordan, Meadow View, Avondale, Dundalk

John O'Riordan, Dundalk and formerly of Bantry, Co. Cork died on Sunday September 6. Predeceased by his brother Denis. Peacefully, in the love and tender care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

John, beloved husband of Maria (née Soye) and dear dad of Michelle, Paula, Mark and Susanne, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers Michael and Jimmy. sons in law Mark and Greg, grandchildren Conor, Matthew, Hayley, Niall, Ellen, Eva, Jenna and Gavin, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortège leaves Shevlin's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.40am driving via the Avenue Road and stopping at the Avondale entrance then proceeding to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

Mass can be viewed on the webcam link link below:

www.churchservices.tv/dundalkholyfamily



May He Rest In Peace