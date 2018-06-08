Deaths in Louth - Friday June 8th 2018

The death has occured of Joan Gaynor (nee Markey)

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 7th June 2018. Joan, much loved wife of Oliver and dear mother of Louise Markey, Elaine Kirk, Robert, Tracy Lane, and dear nanny of Jordan, Nadine, Vanessa, Callum, Georgia, and Frankie, and great nana of Aallayah, and Aurelia. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Patrica Haigh, and Eithna Tiernan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 11am on Friday. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.45pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery, Dunleer.

