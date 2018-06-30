Dundalk's Eve McCrystal finishes strongly to win Elite Women's national title in Sligo

Eve McCrystal claimed her first national cycling title in the Elite Women's Road Race event in Sligo on Saturday.

The 102km trek saw the Jenkinstown-native encounter difficult climbs before breaking away as part of a group past the halfway stage.

With 200m to go, McCrystal was in fourth place. However, the Garda Cycling Club powerhouse seized the initiative, surging to the front, pipping Lydia Gurley to first place on the line.

She also claimed the Masters title courtesy of her finish.

“I have been waiting for this for so long, and I will wear my jersey with pride,” said an emotional McCrystal after the race. “It’s amazing – it’s a long time coming. I just can’t believe it.”

“It was really hard – the climb, I just had to dig in on the third lap. I had to really hang in and do what I could do. At the end I had to see if I could go over the top with them and play to my strengths and go for the sprint.”