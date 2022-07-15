Search

15 Jul 2022

Dundalk court: Charged after €420,000 of cocaine discovered

Dundalk court: Charged after €420,000 of cocaine discovered

15 Jul 2022 5:54 PM

A man arrested after six kilos of suspected cocaine were found following a speed stop on the M1 motorway, was last week remanded in custody with consent to bail, at Dundalk District Court, subject to strict bail conditions.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of over €420,000, were allegedly recovered from a silver BMW which was stopped by a member of the Roads Policing Unit after it was detected driving at 157kph.

Kevin Siewe Ngouambe (28) of GrangeView Place, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 is one of two men charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having the drug for sale or supply at Mooremount, Dunleer on June 13th last.

Following a contested bail hearing last Wednesday, Judge Michéle Finan remanded him in custody with consent to bail on his own bond of €1,000 and an independent surety of €3,000.
The case was put back to July 27th for the directions of the DPP.

Bail terms include that he resides with his mother (and independent surety) at an address in Lucan, that he signs on daily at the local garda station there, that he surrenders his passport, does not leave the jurisdiction and provides a mobile phone number to the investigating garda on which he is contactable at all times.

Judge Finan warned him his bail would be revoked if any of the terms were breached saying "You're getting bail on stringent conditions.”

Local News

