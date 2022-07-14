Search

A woman dressed up as Madonna in hen party attack, Dundalk court heard

A Dublin woman in her late 30s with no previous convictions, who attacked a member of a separate hen party in a Carlingford pub while dressed-up as pop star Madonna, was discharged from the indictment at Dundalk Circuit Court last week after paying €5,000 to the victim.

The original sentencing hearing was told in January that the three women, who were part of two separate hen parties on a night out in Taaffe’s Bar on Newry Street, Carlingford on 1st April 2017, were in the ladies toilet when the incident began.

Deborah Donovan of Iveagh Trust, New Bride Street, Dublin 8 and her friends were dressed as Madonna, and the victim told gardai the defendant gave her a ‘really strange’ look when she said she liked the popstar.

She left and was kicked in the legs by the defendant.

The woman said as she was talking to her friend about what happened, Ms. Donovan came up the bar towards her and hit her with an object and kicked her friend.

The victim who was taken to hospital in Newry and received nine stitches for a cut above her left eye, was left with a scar which may require cosmetic surgery.

The accused told gardai she had been punched in the face and kicked by the two women in the toilet "out of nowhere" and had picked up a glass jar or pot pourri dish from the sink and threw it at them although the court heard CCTV confirmed the assault did not happen in the toilets.

In her victim impact statement the woman said she’s been left with nerve damage and now avoids going out to pubs and nightclubs and is not as confident now talking to people she doesn’t know.

The Defence barrister said the offending was completely out of character for his client, who had mixed alcohol with medication that night.

The case was adjourned to allow time to raise €5,000 which the court heard the victim was willing to accept.

Last Thursday, after being told the compensation as directed by Judge Patrick Quinn was in court, Judge Dara Hayes imposed a €200 fine and made an order under Section 100 (11) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 discharging her from the indictment.

