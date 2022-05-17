Louth man jailed for attacking an ex-partner

A 34 year old man who attacked an ex-partner after calling to her mid-Louth home in a ‘very drunk and angry’ state, was last week jailed at Dundalk Circuit Court for three years and two months.

Mark Bowhan of Philipstown, Dunleer was convicted by a jury last year of assault causing harm on October 22nd 2018 and the court had previously heard he accepted their verdict.

The victim, who had been in bed in her mid-Louth home, when her doorbell rang around 12.30am, told gardaí she had answered the door to find the defendant to be very angry and drunk.

He pushed past her, before grabbing her by the ear and banging her head against a wall.

The victim told gardaí she was sliding down the wall with a view to breaking free, when she was kicked five or six times to the left side of her body.

The defendant had seven previous convictions, including two for assaulting the same victim in 2013, who was also the injured party in relation to two further counts of criminal damage.

At an earlier sentencing hearing, the Defence barrister, who handed in multiple testimonials on behalf of her client, stressed he had not come to Garda attention since the incident, said he was experiencing mounting anxiety and depression at the time and after the assault realised he was completely out of control and had sought help, later entering inpatient treatment with St. John of God mental health services and attending cognitive behaviour therapy.

Last Wednesday, the court heard an updated Probation report noted he had insight into his offending and the injured party had rejected €2,000 which was previously offered as a token of his remorse.

Judge Mary O’Malley Costello, who said there was a high level of violence, imposed a 44 month sentence with the final six months suspended.

As part of the sentence Mr. Bowhan must refrain from unwanted or abusive contact with the victim, and if found suitable, he must engage with the 30 week Choices programme of group and individual sessions and undergo six months post release supervision by the Probation Service.

After the Defence barrister stressed the sum offered was unconditional, Judge O’Malley Costello directed that the €2,000 go to Women’s Aid.