Search

18 May 2022

Louth man jailed for attacking an ex-partner

Louth man jailed for attacking an ex-partner

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

17 May 2022 9:30 PM

A 34 year old man who attacked an ex-partner after calling to her mid-Louth home in a ‘very drunk and angry’ state, was last week jailed at Dundalk Circuit Court for three years and two months.

Mark Bowhan of Philipstown, Dunleer was convicted by a jury last year of assault causing harm on October 22nd 2018 and the court had previously heard he accepted their verdict.

The victim, who had been in bed in her mid-Louth home, when her doorbell rang around 12.30am, told gardaí she had answered the door to find the defendant to be very angry and drunk.

He pushed past her, before grabbing her by the ear and banging her head against a wall.

The victim told gardaí she was sliding down the wall with a view to breaking free, when she was kicked five or six times to the left side of her body.

The defendant had seven previous convictions, including two for assaulting the same victim in 2013, who was also the injured party in relation to two further counts of criminal damage.

At an earlier sentencing hearing, the Defence barrister, who handed in multiple testimonials on behalf of her client, stressed he had not come to Garda attention since the incident, said he was experiencing mounting anxiety and depression at the time and after the assault realised he was completely out of control and had sought help, later entering inpatient treatment with St. John of God mental health services and attending cognitive behaviour therapy.

Last Wednesday, the court heard an updated Probation report noted he had insight into his offending and the injured party had rejected €2,000 which was previously offered as a token of his remorse.

Judge Mary O’Malley Costello, who said there was a high level of violence, imposed a 44 month sentence with the final six months suspended.

As part of the sentence Mr. Bowhan must refrain from unwanted or abusive contact with the victim, and if found suitable, he must engage with the 30 week Choices programme of group and individual sessions and undergo six months post release supervision by the Probation Service.

After the Defence barrister stressed the sum offered was unconditional, Judge O’Malley Costello directed that the €2,000 go to Women’s Aid.

Charge for affray in Dundalk struck out

Dundalk JPC: Blackrock gets new sergeant

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media