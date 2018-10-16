Celebrating National Harp Day in Dundalk

To mark National Harp Day in County Louth on Saturday October 20th, The Music Generation Louth Junior Harp Ensemble extend an invitation to come and explore the harp with them at 11am in the County Library, Dundalk.

The event will include a short performance followed by an opportunity for anyone interested to come and try the harp. The MGL Senior Harp Ensemble will take part in a Rising Stars Performance at the Pearse Museum, St. Enda’s in Rathfarnham Dublin at 3pm.

Venues throughout the country from Donegal to Dingle, from Belfast to Bandon will resound to the wonderful sound of harp playing at concerts, sessions, Harpathons, pop-up sessions, talks and demonstrations of harp making.

National Harp Day is Cruit Éireann’s second major initiative to promote Ireland’s national instrument, encourage more people to learn the harp, attract new audiences and recognise the harp’s unique place in Irish musical and cultural life.

READ MORE:The Frank and Walters to play gig at Dundalk Gaol