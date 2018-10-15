The Frank and Walters announced for Dundalk Gaol

The Frank and Walters are out on the road for a series of intimate acoustic gigs and have just announced that they are performing in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday March 30 2019.

The Cork natives originally became world famous in the ‘90s indie scene and have produced seven studio albums.

Recently the band captured a whole new audience when their ‘90’s hit single ‘After All’ featured on the cult comedy show ‘The Young Offenders’ (the infamous ‘Billy Murphy’ bus hijack scene).

With a back catalogue of hundreds of songs penned over 3 decades the band play all the favourites and some long lost classics in all their acoustic glory.

Expect to hear hits such as ‘After All’ and ‘Fashion crisis hits New York’ coupled with timeless classics like ‘How can I exist’ and ‘Landslide’. Their recent single featured Peaky Blinders Cillian Murphy doing a voiceover on the track ‘Stages’.

On the night Paul of The Frank and Walters will share some of the stories behind the songs and anecdotes from the hippy diddly crazy world of life in one of Ireland's most enduring bands including recalling stories of Radiohead and Suede supporting The Frank and Walters on early tours.

Tickets for this very special night are €25 and are available from the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol 042 9328887 and www.orielcentre.ie.

