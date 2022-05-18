Famous American comedian to perform in Ireland next month

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart has announced that he is bringing his 'Reality Check' standup tour to Dublin in June. PIC: Sportsfile
American comedian and actor Kevin Hart has announced that he is bringing his 'Reality Check' standup tour to Dublin in June.
Hart, who has starred in movies such as Get Hard (2015) and Central Intelligence (2016), will perform in the 3Arena on Saturday, June 18.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, May 20, at 10am.
The Hollywood star will in perform in Belfast's SSE Arena the following day, on June 19.
