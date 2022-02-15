Search

15 Feb 2022

WATCH: Lady Whistledown returns in new teaser trailer for Bridgerton season 2

15 Feb 2022 1:23 PM

Lady Whistledown asks “Did you miss me”, in a trailer for the much-anticipated second season of Bridgerton, which was a hit after it was released during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.

The Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England.

The new teaser gives a glimpse of the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which is expected to be the main storyline of the season.

Ashley has previously starred in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is also expected to feature after she was revealed to be Lady Whistledown, the show’s anonymous gossip writer, at the end of the first season.

The now familiar voice of Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) opens the trailer with: “Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?”

Bridgerton became the most watched show on Netflix at the time, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

Season one’s lead, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) will be back for the new season, but her husband Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page) will not be returning.

The teaser shows glamorous balls and a trip to Royal Ascot, promising more yet more scandal and romance.

The new season, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on the streaming site on March 25.

