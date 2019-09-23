PICTURES & REPORT | Pat's win IFC with high-scoring victory over Naomh Fionnbarra

ALL PICTURES COURTESY OF WARREN MATTHEWS

St. Patrick's 3-11 Naomh Fionnbarra 1-9

Twelve months after suffering the disappointment of losing the championship final, St. Patrick’s finally claimed the intermediate crown when an excellent performance saw them defeat Naomh Fionnbarra at Dowdallshill on Sunday afternoon.

The Lordship side recovered from a slow start to take a firm grip of the game and goals from Nicola Connor, Kate Flood and Meg Woods proved decisive as they held off the challenge of a spirited Barrs side.

Few could argue with the merits of the Pat’s victory which was based on an impressive team performance. Captain and Player of the Match, Aine Breen led by example throughout to inspire a superb team effort where the experience of Connor, the quality of Flood and the industry of Kate Cumiskey and Aisling O’Doherty were decisive factors in attack.

Along with the hard-working Grace Treanor in the middle, the team also defended superbly with Anna Whyte, Melissa O’Hanlon and Dearbhaile O’Doherty catching the eye.

However, that defence didn’t enjoy the easiest of starts as they conceded three early points to Amy Grant, Leanne Sharkey and Marianne Hullen. Despite that setback there was no sense of panic in the Pat’s ranks and points from Flood and Cumiskey settled them before Connor pounced for the first goal on 12 minutes.

Flood added another point before firing low into the bottom corner on 23 minutes for a trademark goal after a surging run.

Cumiskey and Breen added points to make it 2-6 to 0-4 at the break with Leanne Sharkey replying with a point for the Barrs after her effort was tipped over the bar by Shannagh Toner McCaughley.

Pat’s remained in control in the third quarter, but Barrs continued to ask questions and gave themselves hope when Ciara McMahon found the net on 44 minutes to cut the gap to 2-8 to 1-4.

However, within a minute, Woods cut into to find the top corner after her initial effort had been saved to settle the nerves. Barrs pushed forward in the closing stages, but were thwarted by the Pat’s defence as the Lordship girls held out to win by eight points.

St. Patrick’s: Shannagh Toner McCaughley; Melissa O’Hanlon, Caoimhe Breen, Ellen Barry; Denise Finnegan, Anna Whyte, Dearbhaile O’Doherty; Aine Breen (0-1), Grace Treanor; Jacqui McArdle, Kate Flood (1-6), Aisling O’Doherty; Meg Woods (1-0), Nicola Connor (1-2), Kate Cumiskey (0-2)

Subs: Claire Savage for Barry, Laura Rice for Woods, Evelyn Donnelly for Finnegan, Niamh Butterly for Whyte

Naomh Fionnbarra: Annemarie Breen; Leah Cassidy, Heather Rogers, Katie McArdle; Deirbhile Osborne, Marie Claire Rogers, Roisin Osborne; Ellen Butterly, Niamh Devlin; Siobhan Markey, Leanne Sharkey (0-2), Amy Grant (0-1); Laura Sharkey, Ciara McMahon (1-3), Marianne Hullen (0-3)

Subs: Aideen Dunne for Grant, Briana Murphy for Devlin

Referee: Colin Halligan (Sean O’Mahony’s)