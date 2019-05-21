Louth LGFA
Pictures and details of last night's Louth LGFA club championship draws
Louth LGFA
SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A: St. Mochta’s, St. Bride’s, Geraldines
Group B: St. Fechin’s, Newtown Blues, Stabannon
Group C: St. Kevin’s, Roche/Na Piarsaigh, Cooley K’hams
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A: Clan na Gael, O’Raghallaigh’s/Plunkett’s, Kilkerley, Dreadnots
Group B: St. Patrick’s, Naomh Fionnbarra, Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets, Glyde Rangers
JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Ardee St. Mary’s, Hunterstown Rovers, Geraldines B, Cooley Kickhams B
- The format of the JFC is still to be decided.
- Halpenny Travel, Hollywood Developments and Watters’ of Collon are the championship sponsors.
All pictures are courtesy of Warren Matthews Photography
