Pictures and details of last night's Louth LGFA club championship draws

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: St. Mochta’s, St. Bride’s, Geraldines

Group B: St. Fechin’s, Newtown Blues, Stabannon

Group C: St. Kevin’s, Roche/Na Piarsaigh, Cooley K’hams

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A: Clan na Gael, O’Raghallaigh’s/Plunkett’s, Kilkerley, Dreadnots

Group B: St. Patrick’s, Naomh Fionnbarra, Naomh Máirtín/Glen Emmets, Glyde Rangers

JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Ardee St. Mary’s, Hunterstown Rovers, Geraldines B, Cooley Kickhams B

- The format of the JFC is still to be decided.

- Halpenny Travel, Hollywood Developments and Watters’ of Collon are the championship sponsors.

All pictures are courtesy of Warren Matthews Photography