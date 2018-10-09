PICTURES & REPORT | Bay book Boyne bash in next round of Tully Cup after defeat of Donacarney

NEFL Division Three

Bay FC 5-2 Donacarney Celtic

Bay FC earned themselves a fourth round Tully Cup tie with NEFL Premier Division league leaders Boyne Harps courtesy of Sunday’s tremendous 5-2 win over Donacarney Celtic.

A terrific six-minute burst in the early stages of the second half saw Damien Bellew’s side to victory, with three quick goals having turned around a 1-0 half-time deficit.

Having fallen behind early in the encounter, Bay gradually got themselves into contention as Paddy Connor, Alan McCartney and Quadri Olowo each tested the visiting custodian.

Trailing at the break, Olowo levelled after McCartney’s shot had hit the post before Bay took the lead through Pairic Browne’s header. And the match was put beyond Division Three Donacarney when Shaun O’Connor delivered for McCartney to fire home goal number three and Connor, who assisted Browne’s goal, subsequently got on the scoresheet.

A penalty saw the visitors move to within two, but Brian McCloskey stooped to nod in the Dundalk side’s fifth before the finish.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Brian McCloskey, Angelo Stanley, Pairic Browne, Joe Woods; Shaun O’Connor, Anto McLaughlin, Paddy Connor, Alfonso Crespo; Quadri Olowo, Alan McCartney

Sub: Mark Larkin