Ardee Celtic win U13 Schoolboys League title after defeating Quay Celtic

U13 Schoolboys League

Quay Celtic 0-1 Ardee Celtic

James Maguire’s goal early in the second-half was enough to secure the U13 Premier Division title on Saturday morning for Ardee Celtic with a narrow 1-0 win over Quay Celtic at Clancy Park.

It was a fully deserved victory as they held the majority of possession, but couldn’t make the breakthrough in the opening half.

Tadgh McDonnell, Maguire and Kyle Treadwell all went close for Ardee and at the other end Greg Shannon for Quay Celtic.

The winning goal was worth waiting for, a delightful pass from Leon Myles six minutes after the break set-up Maguire on the edge of the penalty area and he showed composure to slot the ball low to the far-right hand corner.

Ardee almost increased their lead through McDonnell’s free-kick, but Conor Crawley produced a fine save and Seán Callaghan fired narrowly wide in the closing stages.

Quay Celtic: Conor Crawley, Patrick Barry, Bobby Nesbitt, Andrew Begley, Conor McKenna, Eoin Maguire, Finn Conlon, Callum McParland, Greg Shannon, Kevin Teather, Tiernan Grant, Feidheilm O’Callaghan

Ardee Celtic: Andrew Wogan, Óisín Roe, Tom Kelly, Nathan Commins, Jake Corrigan, James Maguire, Óisín Dowdall, Joe Durnin, Darragh Roe, Seán Callaghan, Tadgh McDonnell, Leon Myles, James Sands, Aaron Kearney, Kyle Treadwell, Luke Bannon, Cian Kelly

Referee: Colm McConville