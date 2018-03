GAA President John Horan presenting Philip Trainor, St Mary's Minor Championship winning captain, with the Fr. Murray Cup. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Des Halpenny, Louth County Board chairman, presenting the Junior 2A Championship trophy to St. Mary's captain Wayne Matthews.. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

John Horan, President of the GAA, and Michael Rooney, St. Mary's chairman at the club's presentation night at the Nuremore Hotel. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

GAA President John Horan presenting the St. Mary's Hall of Fame award to Michael McDonnell. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Michael Rooney, St. Mary's chairman, presenting Joan Dixon with the club's Club Person of the Year award. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Alan Doherty presenting the St. Mary's senior Player of the Year award to Ronan Carroll. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Seán Carroll presenting the St. Mary's Young Player of the Year award to Ciarán Keenan, who received it for his brother, Eimhin. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Mark Rooney presenting the St. Mary's minor Player of the Year award to Donal McKenny. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)