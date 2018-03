Quay Celtic’s Conor McKenna and Cathal Corcoran of Shamrocks. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Conor McKenna and Cathal Corcoran of Shamrocks. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shamrocks' Caoimhín McGahon and Tom Dearey of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shamrocks' Caoimhín McGahon and Tom Dearey of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shamrocks' Mark McEnteggart and Ethan Doherty of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shamrocks' Mark McEnteggart and Ethan Doherty of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)