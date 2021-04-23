The day Dundalk emerged as winners in the 2005 WFAI Cup

Dundalk FC have brought great excitement and success to the town during its long history, boasting 14 league titles and 12 FAI Cups, along with being successful in Europe in both recent times and in the past during a glamorous 117 years of existence.

However it is not only the men who have brought national trophies to the town, as was seen back in 2005 when Dundalk City, which was loosely affiliated to Dundalk FC, brought home the WFAI Cup following a victory over Peamount United.

A year earlier the Lilywhites had made it to the final but succumbed 4-1 to an all-conquering UCD outfit that was dominating the women’s game, a chance to rectify it 12 months later having all involved walking onto the hollowed Lansdowne Road turf extremely motivated and craving victory.

Their opponents are now seen as one of the shining lights of the game, regularly favourites for the Women’s National League and boasting many Irish Internationals on their books but were yet to make an impact on the game nationally and were playing in their first WFAI Cup final.

The game’s only goal came very early into the contest when a Grace Murray free was pushed away by keeper Linda Meehan before being collected by Clodagh Mulholland down the right wing whose cross was spilled by Meehan allowing Sonia Hoey to blast the ball home on 16 minutes.

The poor weather conditions had made the pitch very slow, but to their credit both sides produced some attractive football, Hoey an ever-present attacking threat for the Lilywhites while a soon to be renowned boxer in Katie Taylor impressed in midfield for the Dubliners.

The Louth women remained extremely resolute at the back, holding off Peamount courtesy of a rock-solid back line of Clodagh Mulholland, Bronagh Malone, Eilis Nevin and Grace Murray.

Around the middle Sandra Lynch and player of the Match Tara Nevin left no prisoners either, with some impressive crunching tackles throughout the contest helping seal a memorable 1-0 victory for Dundalk City.