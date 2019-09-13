CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
LISTEN | 'Most games when David Reid leaves the pitch you'd think, that's it' - Aaron O'Brien after Mattock's win over Clans
Mattock Rangers qualified for their first IFC final since 2016 following a two-point win against Clan na Gael in Stabannon on Friday night.
Aaron O'Brien hit four points in the triumph and Caoimhín Reilly caught up with the forward after the game.
