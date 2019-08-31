SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
'We've 17 wins and two draws in our last 19 games, are 24 unbeaten in all domestic competitions, 18 clean sheets in 29 games'
Dundalk FC put five past UCD in Belfield last night to maintain their relentless domestic run and take a step closer to a fifth SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title in six seasons.
Afterwards, Keith Wallace caught up with first-team coach John Gill to discuss the situation.
Listen above!
Or, click here for Keith's match report.
