Ruthless Dundalk FC stick five by UCD in Belfield

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

UCD 0-5 Dundalk FC

Daniel Cleary scored twice in another brilliant performance from the defender as Dundalk FC moved to within five wins of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title, as they once again eased past lowly UCD, this time 5-0, at The Bowl on Friday night.

With seven changes from Monday’s win over The Students, the reigning champions were reinvigorated and quickly took control with goals either side of the quarter-hour.

Seán Murray’s corner deliveries were the source of both, with Cleary’s stunning header to the roof of the net followed soon after by Seán Hoare’s accurately placed effort into the bottom corner.

Dundalk lost Jamie McGrath through injury on the half-hour but that presented an opportunity for midfielder Robbie Benson to make a welcome return from a five-week absence.

The second half was largely a non-event, but Dundalk added three late goals through Michael Duffy, Georgie Kelly and Cleary – who can do no wrong at the moment – as Dundalk ticked off another box on their way to a fifth title in six years.

Head coach Vinny Perth had named only four of the starting XI that lined out in the 3-0 win over UCD at Oriel Park on Monday night.

The seven fresh faces in the side were Cleary, Murray, Cameron Dummigan, Dane Massey, Chris Shields, Daniel Kelly and Georgie Kelly.

The likes of Duffy, Patrick Hoban, Seán Gannon and Brian Gartland were among a strong bench. Andy Boyle and John Mountney were ruled out of the matchday squad through injury.

UCD, meanwhile, made three changes as goalkeeper Conor Kearns, Harry McEvoy and former Dundalk forward Sam Byrne came in for Gavin Sheridan, Dan Tobin and Richie O’Farrell.

Dundalk were completely dominant from early on. After Patrick McEleney and Shields had shots blocked, ‘keeper Kearns was called into action to save Dummigan’s eighth-minute header, which Georgie Kelly almost touched in from close range.

The deserved breakthrough came in the 13th minute when Murray floated in a corner which was powered to the top corner by a wonderful header from Cleary.

Kearns then came to UCD’s rescue as he blocked Murray’s low drive behind in the 16th minute. However, from Murray’s resulting corner, it was Hoare this time who planted a header in the bottom corner.

That left The Lilywhites comfortable, but they were dealt a blow on the half-hour when McGrath went down with an injury and was forced off. However, the midfielder’s early exit allowed Perth to call on Benson to make his long-anticipated return.

The former Student almost assisted a third goal before half-time when he rolled a free-kick to McEleney in the box but he clipped a shot just past the post.

UCD, to their credit, were improved after the break. This was their new manager Maciej Tarnogrodzki’s first home league game in charge, but there was little he could do here in their quest to close the gap on Finn Harps, which remains at six points.

Duffy was introduced by Perth for the final quarter of the game, in place of Murray. The Derryman made it 3-0 just four minutes later when he broke in on the left of the box and drilled a strike past Kearns at his near post.

Hoban also got a late run-out and headed over from a Duffy corner. Dundalk added a fourth on the 90 when Georgie Kelly headed in Cleary’s cross, and it was 5-0 in the 92nd minute when Cleary powered in Duffy’s corner at the near post.

Overall, it was another easy night at the office for Dundalk who now prepare for Monday’s trip to Sligo Rovers, who spoiled Neale Fenn’s debut as Cork City manager with a 4-2 win at Turner’s Cross.

UCD: Conor Kearns; Harry McEvoy, Liam Scales, Luke Boore, Evan Farrell; Liam Kerrigan, Dara Keane (Richie O’Farrell 82), Jack Keaney, Jason McClelland; Yoyo Mahdy (Ciarán Behan 75); Sam Byrne

Subs not used: Gavin Sheridan (GK), Aaron McGrath, Isaac Akinsete, Dan Mullen, James Daly

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney; Daniel Kelly (Patrick Hoban 76), Seán Murray (Michael Duffy 66), Jamie McGrath (Robbie Benson 30); Georgie Kelly

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Dean Jarvis

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath)

Attendance: 788 (official)

Booked: UCD: Jack Keaney (40) Dundalk: None