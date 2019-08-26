CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
LISTEN | Tadhg McEnaney says Kilkerley Emmets are 'hitting form at the right time' in the IFC
Kilkerley Emmets progressed to an IFC semi-final against St. Bride's by seeing off Cooley Kickhams in Dowdallshill yesterday.
Tadhg McEnaney was chief among Emmets' scorers and he spoke with Caoimhín Reilly after the match.
