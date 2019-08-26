CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship

LISTEN | Tadhg McEnaney says Kilkerley Emmets are 'hitting form at the right time' in the IFC

Kilkerley Emmets progressed to an IFC semi-final against St. Bride's by seeing off Cooley Kickhams in Dowdallshill yesterday.

Tadhg McEnaney was chief among Emmets' scorers and he spoke with Caoimhín Reilly after the match.

Click here for match report.